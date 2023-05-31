NEWS

Sports rivalry spurs stabbing attack

Sports rivalry spurs stabbing attack
File photo.

A violent attack, apparently driven by sports rivalry, took place on Tuesday afternoon in the western Athens suburb of Haidari. 

According to reports, five individuals, believed to be supporters of the Panathinaikos sports club, entered an internet cafe in the area while concealing their identities with hoods. They targeted a 24-year-old man who was wearing an Olympiakos jersey and stabbed him in the thigh.

The assailants quickly fled the area in a vehicle, making their escape towards Athinon Avenue. 

Emergency services responded to the scene, and the injured victim was transported to Attiko Hospital for medical attention. 

Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Crime Sports

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cache of potential weapons seen linked to hooligans
NEWS

Cache of potential weapons seen linked to hooligans

Doctor arrested on suspicion of doping
NEWS

Doctor arrested on suspicion of doping

15 fans of Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv arrested in Greece
NEWS

15 fans of Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv arrested in Greece

Hooligans had intent to kill, argues prosecutor
NEWS

Hooligans had intent to kill, argues prosecutor

Border guards found to be on the take
NEWS

Border guards found to be on the take

Cyberattack disrupts high school exams, causes political spat
NEWS

Cyberattack disrupts high school exams, causes political spat