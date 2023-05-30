Beleaguered exam platform received 165 million hits from 114 countries

A state-run exam platform that provides teachers with topics for national school exams was bombarded with 165 million hits from 114 countries, causing it to crash, a joint statement from the ministries of Education and Digital Governance has said.

The ministries said that the Panhellenic exams “would proceed as scheduled and with absolute security”, despite the “malicious attacks,” which they described as the “most significant attack ever made on a Greek public government organization.”

The state’s top prosecutor has already ordered an investigation into the cyberattacks targeting the platform, which has disrupted the end-of-year exams taking place in high schools around the country.

The attack disabled the Greek Research and Technology Network (GRNET) which supports the platform from which teachers choose topics for the exams, as well as the Panhellenic School Network, the internet service provider of the Ministry of Education, which connects school rooms and administrational services.