Athens expresses condolences over fatal train accident in India

The Greek Foreign Ministry said that it is “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives at a train collision in eastern India,” in a social media post on Friday.

Nearly 300 people were killed and more than 850 injured when a passenger train collided with a freight train in Odisha’s Balasore district, in eastern India on Friday.

“Our sincere condolences to the victims’ families and wishes for a swift recovery to the injured,” the Greek Foreign Ministry added in its tweet, saying that “at this difficult time Greece stands in solidarity with the people and government of India.”