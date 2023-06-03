NEWS

Athens expresses condolences over fatal train accident in India

Athens expresses condolences over fatal train accident in India
[Reuters]

The Greek Foreign Ministry said that it is “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives at a train collision in eastern India,” in a social media post on Friday.

Nearly 300 people were killed and more than 850 injured when a passenger train collided with a freight train in Odisha’s Balasore district, in eastern India on Friday.

“Our sincere condolences to the victims’ families and wishes for a swift recovery to the injured,” the Greek Foreign Ministry added in its tweet, saying that “at this difficult time Greece stands in solidarity with the people and government of India.”

Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
NATO chief heading to Turkey this weekend in fresh push on Swedish membership
NEWS

NATO chief heading to Turkey this weekend in fresh push on Swedish membership

Greek FM to attend swearing-in ceremony of Turkey’s President Erdogan
NEWS

Greek FM to attend swearing-in ceremony of Turkey’s President Erdogan

Ankara sending out mixed signals
NEWS

Ankara sending out mixed signals

NATO presses Turkey to approve Sweden’s membership, eyes Ukraine security plan as summit looms
NEWS

NATO presses Turkey to approve Sweden’s membership, eyes Ukraine security plan as summit looms

Athens decries continued detention of Himare mayor-elect
NEWS

Athens decries continued detention of Himare mayor-elect

Kaskarelis requests the release of ethnic Greek mayor-elect, aide
NEWS

Kaskarelis requests the release of ethnic Greek mayor-elect, aide