NEWS

Greek FM to attend swearing-in ceremony of Turkey’s President Erdogan

Greek FM to attend swearing-in ceremony of Turkey’s President Erdogan

The caretaker foreign minister of Greece, Vassilis Kaskarelis, is scheduled to travel to Ankara on Saturday. According to an announcement from the Greek Foreign Ministry, Kaskarelis has been invited to represent the Greek government at the swearing-in ceremony of Turkey’s re-elected President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Additionally, Kaskarelis will attend a dinner hosted by Erdogan, which will be attended by representatives from various foreign governments.

Despite Turkey’s ongoing economic crisis and the government’s poor response to an earthquake claiming over 50,000 lives in February, Erdogan emerged victorious in last weekend’s runoff race, maintaining his position as the country’s leader after serving as prime minister or president for 20 years.

 

Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Former Armed Forces chief, General Michail Kostarakos, passes away at 67
NEWS

Former Armed Forces chief, General Michail Kostarakos, passes away at 67

Mitsotakis continues campaign trail in the Peloponnese ahead of June 25 vote
NEWS

Mitsotakis continues campaign trail in the Peloponnese ahead of June 25 vote

Mykonos beach bars proceed with demolitions to avert closure
NEWS

Mykonos beach bars proceed with demolitions to avert closure

Ankara sending out mixed signals
NEWS

Ankara sending out mixed signals

Caretaker PM hosts meeting to discuss policing issues
NEWS

Caretaker PM hosts meeting to discuss policing issues

NATO presses Turkey to approve Sweden’s membership, eyes Ukraine security plan as summit looms
NEWS

NATO presses Turkey to approve Sweden’s membership, eyes Ukraine security plan as summit looms