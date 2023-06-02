Greek FM to attend swearing-in ceremony of Turkey’s President Erdogan

The caretaker foreign minister of Greece, Vassilis Kaskarelis, is scheduled to travel to Ankara on Saturday. According to an announcement from the Greek Foreign Ministry, Kaskarelis has been invited to represent the Greek government at the swearing-in ceremony of Turkey’s re-elected President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Additionally, Kaskarelis will attend a dinner hosted by Erdogan, which will be attended by representatives from various foreign governments.

Despite Turkey’s ongoing economic crisis and the government’s poor response to an earthquake claiming over 50,000 lives in February, Erdogan emerged victorious in last weekend’s runoff race, maintaining his position as the country’s leader after serving as prime minister or president for 20 years.