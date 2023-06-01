Kaskarelis requests the release of ethnic Greek mayor-elect, aide

Foreign Minister Vassilis Kaskarelis asked for the release of two ethnic Greek men who were imprisoned during a mayoral election campaign in Albania at a meeting with the country’s counterpart Olta Xhacka, diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

The request was made on the sidelines of the informal Summit of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs taking place in Oslo.

Fredi Beleri, was elected mayor of Himare earlier this month but he was arrested and imprisoned following suspicions of alleged voter bribery. His aide, Pantelis Kokavesis, is also in jail.