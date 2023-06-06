NEWS

Karpathos: Donkeys rescued from remote beach

[File photo/InTime News]

Two donkeys who got stuck on a remote beach on the Dodecanese island of Karpathos have been taken to safety following a two-hour rescue operation by local emergency services.

The animals, who had been left by their owners to graze freely before they would be put to work during the summer season, had wandered down to an isolated beach but were unable to climb back.

Passing fishermen noticed them and alerted the local fire service.

After some effort, the joint operation of fire officers, port officials and volunteers managed to put lifejackets on the donkeys and, using a boat, to tow them to safety. [ERT]

Animal Protection

