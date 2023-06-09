NEWS

Gov’t sources deny reports of Kalin visit to Thrace

Gov’t sources deny reports of Kalin visit to Thrace
File photo. [AP]

Government sources have refuted reports that Ibrahim Kalin, the newly-appointed head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Agency (MIT), made a private visit to Greece’s Thrace region.

“The Greek services entrusted with border control, information management, and international relations deny the report as completely untrue. There has been no visit by Mr Kalin to Greece, and there are no plans for such a visit in the immediate future. The government remains available to the media to promptly verify information and [dispel] rumors,” the sources said.

Diplomacy Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
President meets FM Kaskarelis to discuss Turkey trip
NEWS

President meets FM Kaskarelis to discuss Turkey trip

Greece’s new interlocutors in Turkey
NEWS

Greece’s new interlocutors in Turkey

Foreign Minister Kaskarelis congratulates Erdogan at Ankara swearing-in ceremony
NEWS

Foreign Minister Kaskarelis congratulates Erdogan at Ankara swearing-in ceremony

NATO chief heading to Turkey this weekend in fresh push on Swedish membership
NEWS

NATO chief heading to Turkey this weekend in fresh push on Swedish membership

Greek FM to attend swearing-in ceremony of Turkey’s President Erdogan
NEWS

Greek FM to attend swearing-in ceremony of Turkey’s President Erdogan

Ankara sending out mixed signals
NEWS

Ankara sending out mixed signals