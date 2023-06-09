Gov’t sources deny reports of Kalin visit to Thrace

Government sources have refuted reports that Ibrahim Kalin, the newly-appointed head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Agency (MIT), made a private visit to Greece’s Thrace region.

“The Greek services entrusted with border control, information management, and international relations deny the report as completely untrue. There has been no visit by Mr Kalin to Greece, and there are no plans for such a visit in the immediate future. The government remains available to the media to promptly verify information and [dispel] rumors,” the sources said.