A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck the area of Atalanti in the eastern Fthiotida region on Saturday, according to the Athens-based Institute of Geodynamics. The quake occurred at 1.04 p.m. with the epicenter located 12 kilometers northwest of Atalanti at a depth of 17.3 kilometers.

The tremor was felt in the wider region, including Attica.

The area has experienced significant seismic activity in recent days.