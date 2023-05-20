Seismic committee meets in wake of recent quakes

The recent seismic activity in Corinth and on Crete prompted a meeting of the Scientific Committee for Seismic Risk Assessment of the Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization (OASP) at the suggestion of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides.

According to the unanimous conclusion of the members of the committee, the seismic sequence in the municipality of Phaistos on Crete, which was jolted on Thursday by a 5.1-magnitude quake, is progressing normally, taking into account all the data so far.

It also recommended that citizens avoid entering and staying in buildings that may have been damaged in the municipality and that people choose safe routes when traveling on urban and rural road networks, particularly in mountainous areas.

It also noted that the current seismic activity in Xylokastro in the northern Peloponnese is due to a short-length fault, which is located mainly in the sea.