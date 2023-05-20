NEWS

Seismic committee meets in wake of recent quakes

Seismic committee meets in wake of recent quakes
[Intime News]

The recent seismic activity in Corinth and on Crete prompted a meeting of the Scientific Committee for Seismic Risk Assessment of the Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization (OASP) at the suggestion of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides. 

According to the unanimous conclusion of the members of the committee, the seismic sequence in the municipality of Phaistos on Crete, which was jolted on Thursday by a 5.1-magnitude quake, is progressing normally, taking into account all the data so far.

It also recommended that citizens avoid entering and staying in buildings that may have been damaged in the municipality and that people choose safe routes when traveling on urban and rural road networks, particularly in mountainous areas.

It also noted that the current seismic activity in Xylokastro in the northern Peloponnese is due to a short-length fault, which is located mainly in the sea. 

Earthquake

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Strong earthquake hits Crete; no damage reported
NEWS

Strong earthquake hits Crete; no damage reported

Mild tremor strikes off Zakynthos Island
NEWS

Mild tremor strikes off Zakynthos Island

Seismologist calls for vigilance in Corinthian Gulf
NEWS

Seismologist calls for vigilance in Corinthian Gulf

Erdogan honors Greek ambassador and rescue team for earthquake efforts
NEWS

Erdogan honors Greek ambassador and rescue team for earthquake efforts

Turkey’s key tourism sector slow to recover after huge earthquake
ECONOMY

Turkey’s key tourism sector slow to recover after huge earthquake

Evia quake not a concern, expert says
NEWS

Evia quake not a concern, expert says