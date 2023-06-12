Erdogan to visit breakaway state in northern Cyprus

Newly re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to visit the breakaway state in Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus on Monday, as reported by Turkish media.

During his one-day visit, Erdogan will hold a meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar. The discussions are expected to cover Ankara’s policy on the Cyprus problem and Turkey’s roadmap in the Eastern Mediterranean. This visit marks Erdogan’s first trip abroad following the runoff on May 28.

Following his visit to northern Cyprus, Erdogan will proceed to Azerbaijan on Tuesday, where he will meet with his counterpart, Ilham Aliyev. The main objective of their meeting will be to explore opportunities for enhancing cooperation along the Ankara-Baku line.