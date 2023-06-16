PM calls meeting on the rights of Pylos shipwreck survivors

Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas held a cabinet meeting on Friday to discuss the rights of the survivors of the deadly migrant shipwreck, state-run news agency AMNA reported.

The fishing boat sunk off the southwestern coast of the Peloponnese on Wednesday, killing at least 78 people while hundreds are feared missing.

The ministers focused on how to assist the survivors, the rights of the nine migrants charged with migrant trafficking and issues concerning respect for the dead. Sarmas also focused his interest on respecting the private and family lives of those transferred to the Malakassa reception facility, by activating their right to make phone calls or use the internet.

The meeting was attended by State Minister Vassilios Skouris, Civil Protection Minister Haralambos Lallousis, Justice Minister Filippos Spyropoulos, Shipping and Island Policy Minister Theodoros Kliaris, the secretary general for anti-crime policy Konstantinos Papathanassiou, as well as the secretary general for the reception of asylum seekers, Emmanouil Logothetis.