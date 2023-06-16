Caretaker finance minister welcomes EU Commission report on Greek economy

“The Eurogroup has confidence in us and the Greek economy shows resilience,” caretaker government Finance Minister Thodoros Pelagidis said in Luxembourg on Thursday, commenting on the European Commission’s post-program surveillance report on Greece. “Now is the time to go even further with the economic changes, which must be more thoroughly explained to the Greek people so that they give them broad support, make them their own,” he added.

“The European Commission’s second post-program surveillance report on the Greek economy was presented to the Eurogroup just now. The Commission’s report is positive, the report is fair. The Eurogroup has confidence in us,” he said in comments made while attending the Eurogroup meeting

“I discerned a very good atmosphere regarding the country, regarding the Greek economy. It is imperative that the Greek people take ownership of this atmosphere, because it was achieved through their efforts and sacrifices. To show their appreciation and trust in this success and take it a little further, a little higher, a bit further beyond,” he noted.

“At a time when other member-states are facing recession and difficulties, the Greek economy shows resilience. We must on no account be complacent, however. I want to stress this. Now is the time to go even further with the economic changes, which must be more thoroughly explained to the Greek people so that they give them broad support, make them their own. To improve the functioning of the markets so that they generate more income and employment, to improve the quality and provision of public goods. This good time must not go unexploited,” he emphasized. [AMNA]