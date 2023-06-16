NEWS

Top prosecutor calls for secrecy in Pylos investigation

Supreme Court Prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos sent a circular late on Thursday night urging absolute secrecy in the investigations being conducted in relation to the shipwreck that left at least 78 people dead in international waters near Pylos. The circular was sent to all members of the judiciary involved in the investigation as well as members of the Coast Guard.

Dogiakos stressed the severity of the case and the need for the causes of this disaster to be investigated by the relevant authorities.

