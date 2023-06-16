Caretaker PM announces judiciary will issue final judgement on Pylos shipwreck

The press office of caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas issued a statement on Friday regarding the fatal sinking of a fishing vessel which was carrying migrants.

Here follows the statement in its entirety:

“Determining the conditions and causes of the fatal capsizing and sinking of the fishing vessel, that resulted in the tragic loss of numerous fellow human beings, requires a thorough investigation of the real facts and complex technical judgments, in order to highlight – completely and with the required precision – the incidents of the shipwreck and the search and rescue data encountered by the relevant agencies.

The government listens, notes and carefully evaluates all the relevant information and opinions, but its position is that it is left to the relevant institutions within a state governed by the rule of law, and in particular to the independent judiciary, to issue a final institutional judgment. It goes without saying that the Ministry of Shipping & Island Policy will continue to provide updates, information and further clarifications about the shipwreck.” [AMNA]