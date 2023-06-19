Greek army chief participates in military airdrop exercises

The Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff General Konstantinos Floros participated in airborne exercises on Monday. The general parachuted from a Chinook CH-47D before landing at sea near the town of Nea Peramos according to a release by the Greek military.

He also participated in exercises with the Hellenic Navy’s special forces before inspecting the facilities at the Special Forces Training Center, where he was briefed on the progress of infrastructure improvements.