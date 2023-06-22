Tsipras thanks Obama for supporting Greece in tough times as US president

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras met with visiting former US president Barack Obama on Thursday, with whom he discussed political developments.

Tsipras thanked Obama for supporting Greece in tough times in the past and discussed the timeliness of his observations during his 2016 visit to Athens, including those relating to challenges of broad inequality, tax-evading by big companies, and the importance of resolving differences among countries peacefully via diplomacy.

The two politicians also talked about the challenges that progressive political forces face after the economic and refugee crisis, the rise of the far-right, and how public opinion is becoming more conservative, SYRIZA said in a press release after the meeting.

Obama participated in the SNF Nostos Conference 2023 (June 21-23) held at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC). This year’s conference is dedicated to mental health.

