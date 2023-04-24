Eleni Kounalakis running for Governor of California

Greek-American Eleni Kounalakis, the 50th lieutenant governor of California, announced on Monday that she will stand for election as governor in the next state elections.

“My gratitude for the possibilities our beautiful Golden State has offered and my passion for ensuring every family has the same shot at a brighter future led me to begin my career in public service,” said Kounalakis in her statement, adding that “as Lieutenant Governor, I’ve worked hard to make our state work better for all Californians — making college more affordable, fighting against climate change, and championing abortion rights and gender equality.”

“I grew up as the daughter of a Greek immigrant and like many other families, we had humble beginnings. My siblings and I were reminded every day how lucky we were to have the opportunity this country offers,” she also said.