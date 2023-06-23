NEWS

Pakistan says 350 nationals were on boat that sank off Greece

A handout photo of the overcrowded fishing boat before it capsized with hundreds on board. [HELLENIC COAST GUARD / HANDOUT VIA REUTERS]

At least 350 Pakistanis were on an overloaded boat that capsized and sank in open seas off Greece last week, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday.

The boat with a capacity of 400 people had over 700 people on board, he told the country’s parliament, adding that a total of 281 Pakistani families had contacted the government to seek help.

Another 193 Pakistani families had been DNA tested to match with those who had died or gone missing in last week’s shipwreck off Pylos that is said to be one of Europe’s deadliest shipping disasters in recent years. [Reuters]

