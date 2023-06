Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chose to visit the Finance Ministry on Wednesday for his first official visit since his re-election. He was met at the ministry by new Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis. The prime minister was accompanied by Minister of State Akis Skertsos and his economic advisor Alex Patelis.

The men convened in the ministry’s conference room to discuss the government’s plan for Greece’s economy.