PM announces 8% raise on disability benefits

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday announced a raise of 8% on all disability benefits, saying this was the last “symbolic act” of the present administration before Greece heads to general elections next month. The move is expected to benefit some 200,000 recipients.

Speaking at an event on the Greek economy in Athens, Mitsotakis hailed his government’s achievements in the four years it has been in power, stressing that he expects Greece to leave behind primary deficits and begin posting surpluses as of this year.

“We have made up for the losses in the average income, we have boosted productivity, investments and exports. Our gross national product is returning to 2010 levels and we have the second-strongest growth in the eurozone,” the prime minister said.

“All of this did not come about by pressing a button. I had not promised miracles in 2019. I had described a vision and spoken of a specific plan. I had vowed a lot of hard work. I had spoken of bold reforms that would make our economy more competitive – and many such reforms have been implemented,” he said.

Mitsotakis also expressed confidence that Greece will make investment grade this year, “if a strong and stable government emerges from the elections.”