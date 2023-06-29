Main opposition committee meeting to discuss party’s future

The executive committee of the leftist main opposition is holding an extraordinary meeting on Thursday to discuss the future direction of the party, after the dismal results at the May 21 and June 25 elections that saw the party trail behind the Conservatives by a wide margin in both votes.

The committee is led by SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras. Kathimerini understands he will make statements to the press from Zappeio, in cenral Ahens, at about 12.30 p.m.

New Democracy got 40.5 percent of the vote on June 25, while SYRIZA received only 17.8 percent and 47 seats, according to official results by he interior ministry.