NEWS

Main opposition committee meeting to discuss party’s future

Main opposition committee meeting to discuss party’s future
[InTime News]

The executive committee of the leftist main opposition is holding an extraordinary meeting on Thursday to discuss the future direction of the party, after the dismal results at the May 21 and June 25 elections that saw the party trail behind the Conservatives by a wide margin in both votes.

The committee is led by SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras. Kathimerini understands he will make statements to the press from Zappeio, in cenral Ahens, at about 12.30 p.m.

New Democracy got 40.5 percent of the vote on June 25, while SYRIZA received only 17.8 percent and 47 seats, according to official results by he interior ministry.

Politics Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Explanations sought for far-right rise
NEWS

Explanations sought for far-right rise

Diaspora vote confirms New Democracy lead
DIASPORA

Diaspora vote confirms New Democracy lead

New cabinet defined by rotation, changes
NEWS

New cabinet defined by rotation, changes

Lack of direction, blurred message consigns Tsipras to defeat
NEWS

Lack of direction, blurred message consigns Tsipras to defeat

New ministerial cabinet announced
NEWS

New ministerial cabinet announced

Mitsotakis sworn in as prime minister, begins new term in office
NEWS

Mitsotakis sworn in as prime minister, begins new term in office