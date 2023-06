New ministerial cabinet announced

New government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis announced the new ministerial cabinet of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday.

Several prominent ministers were shuffled into new positions, including former foreign minister Nikos Dendias assuming the Defense Ministry and former digital governance minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis taking over as education minister.

Giorgios Gerapetritis, a close associate of Mitsotakis, was appointed foreign minister and Kostis Hatzidakis was named finance minister.

Former education minister Niki Kerameus took over from Makis Voridis as interior minister, with the latter being named a minister of state.

The whole cabinet in detail is as follows:

Prime Minister: Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Ministers:

Finance: Kostis Hatzidakis (Alt. Minister: Nikos Papathanasis; Dep. Minister for Tax Policy: Harry Theoharis; Dep. Minister: Thanos Petralias)

Foreign Affairs: Giorgos Gerapetritis

Defense: Nikos Dendias

Justice: Giorgos Floridis

Labor: Adonis Georgiadis

Development: Kostas Skrekas

Civil Protection: Vassilis Kikilias

Education: Kyriakos Pierrakakis (Alt. Minister for Sports: Giannis Economou)

Health: Michalis Chrysochoidis (Alt. Minister: Eirini Agapidaki)

Energy & Environment: Theodoros Skylakakis

Culture: Lina Mendoni

Interior: Niki Kerameus (Alt. Minister: Theodoros Livanios)

Digital Governance: Dimitris Papastergiou

Infrastructure & Transport: Christos Staikouras

Maritime & Island Policy: Miltiadis Varvitsiotis

Agriculture: Lefteris Avgenakis

Tourism: Olga Kefalogianni

Migration: Dimitris Keridis

Citizen Protection: Notis Mitarakis

Social Cohesion & Family: Sofia Zacharaki

Moreover, as announced:

State Minister: Makis Voridis

State Minister: Stavros Papastavrou

State Minister: Akis Skertsos

Deputy Minister to the PM: Giannis Bratakos

Dep. Minister to the PM: Thanasis Kontogeorgis

Government spokesperson: Pavlos Marinakis