Dealing with migration is an EU obligation, says Greek PM

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for a European response to the issue of migration on his arrival in Brussels for the European summit on Thursday.

“Undoubtedly, the most important item on the agenda of the European Council concerns European policy on migration and asylum issues. I want to welcome the progress that has been achieved and which our country has long sought, as it is a European obligation to deal with a problem that concerns the entire continent,” Mitsotakis commented on Thursday.

“Our country attaches great importance to guarding the external borders of the EU and this is a mission that the Greek state, coast guard and police, with the assistance of the Armed Forces, has performed in full, reducing migration flows to the Greek islands by 90 pct and proving that there is a way to tear down the despicable traffickers that trade in human pain in order to transport persecuted people in boats and small vessels that should never set sail from any shore,” he said.

Regarding the recent tragic shipwreck in international waters off the shores of Pylos, Mitsotakis stressed that it was absolutely unfair for the Hellenic Coast Guard to be targeted by some circles in Europe, and that it had saved thousands of people at sea, while also responding and offering its best services in the case of the specific shipwreck.

“All our energy must be directed at the elimination and the absolute targeting of the traffickers, who are exclusively responsible for the fact that people are boarding boats that should never sail in the Mediterranean,” he added.

Regarding the economy, Mitsotakis said that his government will continue to invest in a policy of growth, which was the only policy that could both improve the competitiveness of the Greek economy but also create new jobs and generate better salaries for all workers, particularly the low paid, in a time of high prices.

Finally, asked to comment on the news that Alexis Tsipras was stepping down as leader of main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, Mitsotakis said that the decision “was only to be expected after three crushing defeats for SYRIZA and Alexis Tsipras personally in general elections.” [AMNA]