Frontex chief in Greece after deadly migrant boat sinking

Frontex chief in Greece after deadly migrant boat sinking
[Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]
Alexandra Voudouri

The European Union is sending manpower to Greece to assist local authorities in the search and rescue mission taking place in the sea area off the coast of southwestern Peloponnese, following a deadly shipwreck on Wednesday that killed at least 79 migrants, a European Commission spokesperson said on Thursday.

The head of Europe’s border agency Frontex, Hans Leijtens, is already in the country, the spokesperson told Kathimerini.

According to the representatives of the European Commission, there will be a meeting on Friday of the European search and rescue team which was reactivated recently, to assist with the exchange of information.

“Our role is to look for the roots of the problem and to ensure that they will be limited,” Eric Mamer said, adding that he would be “cautious” regarding the conditions and causes that led to the shipwreck.

