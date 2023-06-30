NEWS

Polish president says EU should help its members more with migration

File photo. [AP]

The European Union gives more support to countries outside the bloc like Turkey to help them deal with migration than it gives to its own members, the Polish president said on Friday.

“I don’t understand why the European Commission and European institutions spent billions of euros to help Turkey when it took in a million Syrian migrants, but they were not willing to help Poland, which took in millions of refugees from Ukraine,” Andrzej Duda told private broadcaster Radio Zet.  

EU Migration Turkey

