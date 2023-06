A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Cycladic island of Amorgos on Friday morning. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

According to the Athens-based Institute of Geodynamics, the epicenter of the 4.2 magnitude quake was located 23 km southeast of Arkesini, at a depth of 17 km.

Greece lies in one of the world’s most seismically active areas, and earthquakes are common. However, fatalities and major damage are rare occurrences.