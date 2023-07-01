NEWS

PM: Erdogan meeting an opportunity

PM: Erdogan meeting an opportunity
(L-R) Spain's Prime minister Pedro Sanchez, Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa at the second day of a European Council in Brussels, Belgium, on 30 June 2023. [Oliver Hoslet/EPA]

A scheduled meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12 will be an opportunity to “chart a path of rapprochement,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said.

“It will be the first meeting after the re-election of both of us. We are both at the beginning of our government term, with a strong popular mandate,” Mitsotakis said, speaking after the European Council summit in Brussels.

“It is an opportunity to redefine the context of Greek-Turkish relations and chart a path of rapprochement, without Greece backing down on its red lines that I have referred to publicly many times.”

On the issue of Poland and Hungary’s blocking of an agreement on migration at the summit of European Union leaders, Mitsotakis said, “It was a long and difficult meeting in which unfortunately we did not reach any conclusions, due to the refusal of Poland and Hungary to cooperate with the rest of the states.”

A declaration would be made by the president of the European Council that represents the position of the remaining 25 EU states, he said, adding that despite the disagreements, “there is universal agreement on the need to guard the external borders.”

“We have to find ways to prevent traffickers from putting people in boats,” Mitsotakis stressed. 

The Greek premier also underlined the “need to cooperate with the countries of North Africa and break the trafficking networks so that vulnerable people do not board rotten ships.”

He said it was “a Greek success that far fewer boats set out from Turkey” because “they know that the possibility of reaching their final destination is limited.”

Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
F-35 approval halted until after Vilnius
NEWS

F-35 approval halted until after Vilnius

Erdogan, Mitsotakis to meet at July NATO summit
NEWS

Erdogan, Mitsotakis to meet at July NATO summit

Mitsotakis, Erdogan agree on meeting
GREEK-TURKISH RELATIONS

Mitsotakis, Erdogan agree on meeting

Erdogan and Netanyahu set to meet
NEWS

Erdogan and Netanyahu set to meet

Ankara derails NATO regional procedures
NEWS

Ankara derails NATO regional procedures

Erdogan criticizes Greece’s armaments program, plans to raise concerns with Athens
NEWS

Erdogan criticizes Greece’s armaments program, plans to raise concerns with Athens