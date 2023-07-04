NEWS

Parliament to elect president on Tuesday, vote of confidence on Saturday

Newly-elected lawmakers attend a swearing-in ceremony at the Greek Parliament, in Athens, Greece, on 3 July 2023. [George Vitsaras/EPA]

The new Parliament will reconvene on Tuesday for the election of the Parliament president and the presidium, based on the proposals of the parliamentary groups and parliamentary rules.

The first vice-president of the previous parliament, Nikitas Kaklamanis, will preside of the start of the session, announcing the candidates proposed by the parliamentary groups, while the election will take place with a roll-call vote.

Ruling New Democracy has proposed the previous Parliament president, Konstantinos Tasoulas. In the first round, the winning candidate must get an absolute majority of at least 151 votes. Failing that, a second round is held and the candidate with the highest number of votes is elected.

After announcing the result, Kaklamanis will then invite the new Parliament president to come to the stand, take over the session and make a speech. The Parliament will then briefly adjourn before returning to elect the members of the presidium. Each candidate must get at least 70 votes in order to be elected.

The next milestone is on Saturday, when Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis will seek a vote of confidence in the new government on Saturday. The three-day debate on the policy statement of the new government will begin on Thursday, July 6 and conclude with the vote on,July 8.

Mitsotakis will start the debate, followed by members of the new government, the presidents of the parliamentary groups, parliamentary spokespersons and MPs from all parties. The debate will culminate in a roll-call vote held at midnight on the third day of the debate, at the latest, and is carried with an absolute majority of MPs present, which cannot be less than two fifths (120 MPs) of the plenum.

[AMNA]

Politics

