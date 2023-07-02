NEWS

Syriza to have a new leader by early September

[InTime News]

Syriza’s political secretariat has decided to propose a late August date for the left-wing party’s Congress, with the aim of electing a new leader by early September.

Alexis Tsipras announced Thursday that he will step down as leader after 15 years and that he will not be a candidate for his own succession.

Rania Svigou, secretary of Syriza’s Central Committee reportedly proposed July 13 for that body’s meeting, which will set in motion the process of convening the party Congress.

Also, Syriza MP Sokratis Famellos was proposed as leader of the Syriza Parliamentary Group. The election of the leader of Syriza MPs has a certain urgency, because the Parliament elected on June 25 will convene Monday. The government’s policy statement will follow during the weak, after the swearing-in and the election of the bureau. Someone must represent the party in the debate that will follow and which will end in a vote of confidence for the new government.

Famellos, 57, has been an MP since January 2015.

Politics

