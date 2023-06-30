Achtsioglou: Tsipras will remain a political asset

Alexis Tsipras “is and will remain a huge political asset for the country and for the left worldwide,” one potential contender for the leadership position in SYRIZA has said.

Efi Achtsioglou made the comments on social media a day after Tsipras resigned as leader of the main opposition party.

Referring to Tsipras’ political course and legacy, Achtsioglou said “we will continue to wage struggles with him for the many, for a world of equality and freedom, a society with dignity.”

Party sources have said that its political secretariat will meet within the next few days, possibly at the weekend, in order to draw up a roadmap for the election of a new party leader by the membership base.

A meeting of SYRIZA’s new parliamentary group is also expected to be held within the coming week to elect a new parliamentary head so that the party has representation during the three-day debate on the policy statements in the parliament.

Other potential contenders of the leadership race are Euclid Tsakalotos, Alexis Haritsis, Rena Dourou, Nasos Iliopoulos, Gabriel Sakellaridis and Dionysis Temboneras.