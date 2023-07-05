Risk that Mati fire trial may be statute-barred grows

The trial of those responsible for the death toll from the deadly fire in the Attica seaside suburb of Mati in 2018 was suspended on Tuesday at least until July 24, increasing the risk that the case will become statute-barred and that the social demand for justice will go unanswered.

The trial that has been going on for eight months, still in first instance although the tragedy occurred five years ago, was adjourned as the election to Parliament of SYRIZA MP Rena Dourou, who is one of the main defendants in the case, prompted the court’s decision to send the case file to Parliament in order to request the lifting of immunity for the former regional governor.

Without the waiver of her immunity, the trial could not continue, as after her election Dourou cannot be tried from now on except with the permission of Parliament. A plenary vote is required to have Dourou’s immunity lifted so that the trial can resume.