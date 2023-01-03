NEWS

Cyprus and US sign bilateral defense program

Cyprus and US sign bilateral defense program
File photo. [AP]

Chief of the National Guard Lieutenant General Demokritos Zervakis has expressed satisfaction with the signing of the first Bilateral Defense Cooperation Program between Cyprus and the United States.

“Delighted for the signing of our first ever Cyprus-USA Bilateral Defence Cooperation Program,” Lieutenant General Zervakis wrote on his Twitter account.

He added that “a flourishing and mutually reinforcing relation is steadily expanding. More to follow.”

Cyprus Defense US

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
AHI hails US decision to lift Cyprus arms embargo
DIASPORA

AHI hails US decision to lift Cyprus arms embargo

Cyprus hails US decision to fully lift weapons embargo
NEWS

Cyprus hails US decision to fully lift weapons embargo

US lifts arms embargo for Cyprus for 2023, Turkey condemns move
NEWS

US lifts arms embargo for Cyprus for 2023, Turkey condemns move

Cyprus mulling US weapons proposal
NEWS

Cyprus mulling US weapons proposal

Israel’s defense minister: Visit to Greece canceled for ‘technical, security reasons’
NEWS

Israel’s defense minister: Visit to Greece canceled for ‘technical, security reasons’

In Cyprus, Panagiotopoulos pledges defense of sovereignty
NEWS

In Cyprus, Panagiotopoulos pledges defense of sovereignty