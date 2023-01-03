Cyprus and US sign bilateral defense program
Chief of the National Guard Lieutenant General Demokritos Zervakis has expressed satisfaction with the signing of the first Bilateral Defense Cooperation Program between Cyprus and the United States.
“Delighted for the signing of our first ever Cyprus-USA Bilateral Defence Cooperation Program,” Lieutenant General Zervakis wrote on his Twitter account.
He added that “a flourishing and mutually reinforcing relation is steadily expanding. More to follow.”