SYRIZA political secretariat to convene early next week

The political secretariat of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance is scheduled to convene early next week, once the three-day process of policy statements in parliament concludes. The meeting is in preparation for the upcoming central committee meeting of the party, which is slated for July 15-16.

During the meeting, the list of candidates for the party leader position, following the resignation of Alexis Tsipras, will be submitted to the central committee for consideration. [AMNA]