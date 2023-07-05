NEWS

Ex-minister Loverdos withdraws from PASOK

Ex-minister Loverdos withdraws from PASOK

Andreas Loverdos, a former socialist minister and Member of Parliament, has announced his withdrawal from the PASOK socialists.

In a statement posted on social media on Wednesday, Loverdos stated that he has sent a letter to the party leader, Nikos Androulakis, explaining the reasons behind his resignation, which he described as “purely political.”

Loverdos, who also ran for the party’s leadership in the 2021 election, was unsuccessful in securing a parliamentary seat in the June 25 legislative elections, making it the first time since 2000 that he has not been elected. In the Northern Sector of Attica, he came in second in the votes, trailing behind Milena Apostolaki.

