Authorities take action to tackle traffic congestion at Schinias

Authorities have decided on measures to address the issue of traffic congestion at Schinias National Park, a popular coastal destination in eastern Attica known for its appeal to swimmers, especially on weekends.

The current situation involves hundreds of cars and tourist coaches parking along the coastal road and within the boundaries of the protected pine forest. This obstructs emergency services, such as ambulances and fire trucks, particularly in the event of a wildfire.

In a meeting held Thursday, authorities reached a decision to block access to the forest and permit parking at an open space located near the Olympic Rowing Center, which is further away from the beach.

