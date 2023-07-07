NEWS

Swedish NATO membership: No deal with Turkey, leaders meet next week

Swedish NATO membership: No deal with Turkey, leaders meet next week
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday. [AP]
Andrew Gray and Niklas Pollard

Sweden failed on Thursday to convince Turkey to lift its block on Stockholm’s path to NATO membership, and the issue will now go to a meeting of the Turkish and Swedish leaders next week.

Speaking after talks with the Turkish and Swedish foreign ministers at the security alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Swedish membership was “within reach.”

Stoltenberg said he would convene a meeting between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Vilnius on Monday, on the eve of a NATO summit there, with the aim of bridging the gap between the two sides.

“My main ambition is now to get this agreed by the summit,” he told reporters.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership last year, abandoning policies of military non-alignment that had lasted through the decades of the Cold War as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threw Europe’s security architecture into flux.

Membership application to the alliance must be approved by all NATO members and while Finland’s was green-lighted in April, Turkey and Hungary have yet to clear Sweden’s bid. Stockholm has been working to join at next week’s NATO summit in Vilnius.

Turkey says Sweden harbours members of militant groups, mainly supporters of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), who he accuses of organising demonstrations and financing terrorist groups.

Sweden has said it has fulfilled the demands agreed on in negotiations with Turkey, including introducing a new bill that makes being a member of a terrorist organization illegal.

“We are hoping and looking for a positive decision next week,” Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told reporters in Brussels. “The process is continuing and we of course are working very intensively the coming days in order for us to become member of NATO.”

Earlier on Thursday, a Swedish court found a man guilty of attempting to finance the PKK, which is deemed a terrorist group in the United States and the European Union, including Sweden.

Stoltenberg on Thursday endorsed Sweden’s view that it had fulfilled all the undertakings it made to Ankara.

But Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Sweden needed to show its legal amendments were being applied.

“Sweden took some steps regarding legal changes, removed defence industry restrictions against Turkey… The legal changes should be put into practice now,” Fidan told reporters.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden received Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson in the White House in a show of support for Stockholm while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Turkish counterpart Fidan to encourage Turkey to support Sweden’s membership bid.

Biden and Erdogan may meet during next week’s NATO summit in Lithuania, sources briefed on the planning said. [Reuters]

Turkey NATO Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey says Quran burning in Sweden raises questions about its reliability as a possible NATO member
NEWS

Turkey says Quran burning in Sweden raises questions about its reliability as a possible NATO member

Ankara derails NATO regional procedures
NEWS

Ankara derails NATO regional procedures

NATO chief heading to Turkey this weekend in fresh push on Swedish membership
NEWS

NATO chief heading to Turkey this weekend in fresh push on Swedish membership

NATO presses Turkey to approve Sweden’s membership, eyes Ukraine security plan as summit looms
NEWS

NATO presses Turkey to approve Sweden’s membership, eyes Ukraine security plan as summit looms

Swedish foreign minister to meet Turkish counterpart for NATO discussion
NEWS

Swedish foreign minister to meet Turkish counterpart for NATO discussion

Turkey tells US it hopes Sweden will fulfil NATO commitments
NEWS

Turkey tells US it hopes Sweden will fulfil NATO commitments