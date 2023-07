Popi Tsapanidou resigned as the press spokesperson for SYRIZA on Thursday.

The former journalist, who assumed the position in late December replacing Nasos Iliopoulos, was unsuccessful in securing a parliamentary seat during the elections on June 25.

With the leftwing party’s heavy defeat in the polls and the subsequent resignation of its leader, Alexis Tsipras, SYRIZA is now in the process of searching for a new leader.