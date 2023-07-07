NEWS

Recall warning issued for brand of ‘jelly straws’

Recall warning issued for brand of ‘jelly straws’
[EFET]

The Hellenic Food Authority (EFET) has urged consumers not to consume a brand of “jelly straw” due to the presence of additives that it says can lead to choking.

Through the EU-sponsored Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF), EFET called for the recall of “Speshow Assorted Jelly Straws,” which are distributed by a Dutch company, Beagley Copperman BV.

EFET said the products containing the additives E407 and E410, which are not allowed to be used in jellies.

According to the Beagley Copperman website, the jelly straws are “fruity, colorful, juicy and sweet” making them “the perfect treat.”

“They come in many different flavors and are not only delicious, but fun too! This sweet treat has made an appearance on many TikTok videos making it undeniably popular.”

Food

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
FT: EU weighs concession to Russian bank over Black Sea grain deal
NEWS

FT: EU weighs concession to Russian bank over Black Sea grain deal

EU plans drive to cut food waste this decade
NEWS

EU plans drive to cut food waste this decade

Crackdown on spread of chairs and tables in public spaces
NEWS

Crackdown on spread of chairs and tables in public spaces

Four out of 10 Greek kids have a weight problem
NEWS

Four out of 10 Greek kids have a weight problem

Greece detects African swine fever in wild boar in Serres
NEWS

Greece detects African swine fever in wild boar in Serres

US changes to Turkey’s preferred spelling at ally’s request
NEWS

US changes to Turkey’s preferred spelling at ally’s request