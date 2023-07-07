Recall warning issued for brand of ‘jelly straws’

The Hellenic Food Authority (EFET) has urged consumers not to consume a brand of “jelly straw” due to the presence of additives that it says can lead to choking.

Through the EU-sponsored Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF), EFET called for the recall of “Speshow Assorted Jelly Straws,” which are distributed by a Dutch company, Beagley Copperman BV.

EFET said the products containing the additives E407 and E410, which are not allowed to be used in jellies.

According to the Beagley Copperman website, the jelly straws are “fruity, colorful, juicy and sweet” making them “the perfect treat.”

“They come in many different flavors and are not only delicious, but fun too! This sweet treat has made an appearance on many TikTok videos making it undeniably popular.”