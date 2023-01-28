NEWS

Four out of 10 Greek kids have a weight problem

Four out of 10 Greek kids have a weight problem

Poor diet, lack of sleep and exercise, and very low rates of breastfeeding are seen as the main causes of children being overweight in Greece. 

Experts also note the Greek mentality that associates the expression of love with the offer of large quantities of food, as well as celebrations with the consumption of sweets. 

More specifically, according to official estimates, 21% of children aged 4-6 are overweight or obese. This rises to 38.5% for 6-10-year-olds and 41% for those aged 10-12. On average in Europe the corresponding figures are 15%, 26.5% and 25%.

Experts also noted that Greek parents often have a misconception of what the normal weight of children should be, and they also set a bad example with their lifestyle choices. 

They also stress that obese children have up to a 79% chance of becoming obese adults when at least one of their parents has the same condition. 

Food Health Child

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Children’s charity founder to appear in court on Feb. 3
NEWS

Children’s charity founder to appear in court on Feb. 3

Family of boy who died of heart attack donate organs
NEWS

Family of boy who died of heart attack donate organs

Founder, staff of NGO ‘Kivotos’ summoned to testify on child abuse allegations
NEWS

Founder, staff of NGO ‘Kivotos’ summoned to testify on child abuse allegations

Toddler with Covid intubated in Corinth hospital
NEWS

Toddler with Covid intubated in Corinth hospital

Children bear brunt of flu onslaught
NEWS

Children bear brunt of flu onslaught

€57,000 found in safe deposit box belonging to charity priest’s mother
NEWS

€57,000 found in safe deposit box belonging to charity priest’s mother