Four out of 10 Greek kids have a weight problem

Poor diet, lack of sleep and exercise, and very low rates of breastfeeding are seen as the main causes of children being overweight in Greece.

Experts also note the Greek mentality that associates the expression of love with the offer of large quantities of food, as well as celebrations with the consumption of sweets.

More specifically, according to official estimates, 21% of children aged 4-6 are overweight or obese. This rises to 38.5% for 6-10-year-olds and 41% for those aged 10-12. On average in Europe the corresponding figures are 15%, 26.5% and 25%.

Experts also noted that Greek parents often have a misconception of what the normal weight of children should be, and they also set a bad example with their lifestyle choices.

They also stress that obese children have up to a 79% chance of becoming obese adults when at least one of their parents has the same condition.