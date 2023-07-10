Draft law for expanded voting rights of Greeks abroad to undergo public consultation

Α draft law aimed at updating the voting conditions for Greeks residing overseas will be made available for public consultation on Monday.

The Interior Ministry has announced that subsequent discussions with political parties will take place with the objective of presenting the bill for voting by the end of July, coinciding with a brief parliamentary summer recess.

The proposed legislation seeks to eliminate existing restrictions faced by Greeks living abroad during elections. If enacted, the new provisions will enable Greek citizens listed on the Interior Ministry’s voter registry to cast their votes from their respective places of residence outside Greece. [AMNA]