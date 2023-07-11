Dendias heads to Vilnius for NATO defence ministers’ meeting

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias was heading to Lithuania on Tuesday to attend the North Atlantic Council meeting of NATO defense ministers in the capital, Vilnius.

Dendias will also attend the dinner for defense and foreign affairs ministers on the same evening.

On Wednesday, Dendias will attend the signing ceremony of the Operational Memorandum of Understanding of the NATO Climate Change and Security Center of Excellence. He will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries, sources said.

The NATO summit runs on Tuesday and Wednesday. [AMNA]