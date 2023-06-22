Sweden’s bid can’t hinge on F-16s, John Sarbanes tells democracy symposium

‘Greece is well-positioned to model a diverse energy portfolio that advances regional security imperatives while simultaneously accelerating a climate-friendly transition to clean energy solutions,’ US Congressman John Sarbanes told Kathimerini on a recent visit to Athens, during which he also met with the PM. [DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE/VIA AMNA]

Ankara must stop making Sweden’s NATO membership conditional on the US agreeing to sell it F-16 fighter aircraft, according to John Sarbanes, who serves as the US representative for Maryland’s third congressional district and is a leading representative of Greek interests on the American stage.

In a keynote speech at a symposium on mental health and democratic agency organized by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation and Johns Hopkins University in Athens, Sarbanes said Sweden’s accession is the first step, but further changes must precede any arms agreement.

He insisted furthermore that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan must move away from the “Blue Homeland doctrine, stop overflights in the Aegean and restore human rights.”

The toleration of provocative behavior in the Eastern Mediterranean weakens the Alliance and sends contradictory messages to foes and allies, Sarbanes said. Referring to the atmosphere in the United States in the wake of Erdogan’s electoral victory, he stressed that his credibility is still at rock bottom.

However, he welcomed his recent statements that seem to deviate from the Turkish strongman’s usual defiance, “but with Erdogan, you have to wait and see.”