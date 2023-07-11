NEWS

Mitsotakis envisages ‘road map’ with Turkey

[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said that he hopes that the new positive atmosphere in the relations between Greece and Turkey is something that he and the Turkish president can build on to “make some important steps forward, which will be to the benefit of both our peoples.”

“Two leaders with a fresh and strong popular mandate can agree on a road map that will lead to the resolution of the one and sole difference we have with Turkey, namely the delimitation of the continental shelf and the EEZ,” he said, in comments upon his arrival for the start of the NATO summit in Lithuania.

He reiterated his welcome for the agreement on Sweden’s accession to NATO.

Separately, government sources welcomed as positive the rapprochement between Turkey and the West, only a few hours before a meeting between Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Regarding the F-16 fighter jets promised to Ankara, the sources noted that four years ago, Greece’s neighbor was due to receive 100 fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets with no conditions, whereas it was now subject to conditions imposed by the US Congress for the upgrading and procurement of F-16 fighter jets. [AMNA]

