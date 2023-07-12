NEWS

Dendias meets Turkish counterpart in Vilnius

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias met with his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Dendias said, “We highlighted the importance of a positive environment, communication channels and meetings for our bilateral relations, and our cooperation on the basis of international law and good neighborly relations. The two sides agreed to be in contact, so as to arrange a meeting for Confidence Building Measures activities.”

Sources from the Defense Ministry said the meeting was conducted in a positive atmosphere. 

