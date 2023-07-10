US Representatives demand safeguards to prevent misuse of new F-16 jets by Turkey against Greece

Six members of the United States House of Representatives have written a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging him to ensure that the forthcoming F-16 jets Turkey is set to receive from America will not be employed in actions against Greece.

In their letter to Blinken, the six representatives warned that, “Given Turkey’s history of using American F-16s for overflights in the Aegean and to challenge Greek sovereignty, we request mechanisms that provide for the pause, delay, or snapback of the transfer of American weapons to Turkey if it resumes its destabilizing actions in the Eastern Mediterranean that threaten or undermine US national security interests or NATO security architecture.”

The letter has been signed by Representatives Chris Pappas, Gus Bilirakis, Dina Titus, Nicole Malliotakis, Frank Pallone, Jr, and John Sarbanes.