Former SYRIZA Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos is set to announce his bid for the leadership of the party on Friday.

“Euclid Tsakalotos will announce his intent to run in the upcoming leadership contest on Friday, July 14”, stated a press release from his office on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, SYRIZA MP Efi Achtsioglou, considered one of the frontrunners to succeed former leader Alexis Tsipras, announced her candidacy.