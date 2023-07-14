PM remembers Axarlian, killed by N17 terror group in 1992

In a message on Twitter Friday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid tribute to Thanos Axarlian, a 20-year-old student killed during a botched assassination attempt by the now defunct November 17 terrorist group on July 14, 1992.

Axarlian was killed during a rocket attack against then economy minister Yiannis Paleokrassas.

“[It has been] 31 years since the murder of Thanos Axarlian. It is our duty to always remember; and our democratic responsibility to persist in the ongoing fight against terrorism,” Mitsotakis wrote.