NEWS

PM remembers Axarlian, killed by N17 terror group in 1992

PM remembers Axarlian, killed by N17 terror group in 1992
File photo.

In a message on Twitter Friday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid tribute to Thanos Axarlian, a 20-year-old student killed during a botched assassination attempt by the now defunct November 17 terrorist group on July 14, 1992.

Axarlian was killed during a rocket attack against then economy minister Yiannis Paleokrassas. 

“[It has been] 31 years since the murder of Thanos Axarlian. It is our duty to always remember; and our democratic responsibility to persist in the ongoing fight against terrorism,” Mitsotakis wrote.

Terrorism Anniversary

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkish Foreign Ministry: Greek claims about Pontic Genocide ‘provocative’
NEWS

Turkish Foreign Ministry: Greek claims about Pontic Genocide ‘provocative’

President, PM mark anniversary of Pontian Genocide
NEWS

President, PM mark anniversary of Pontian Genocide

Dendias marks anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender
NEWS

Dendias marks anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender

PM marks anniversary of fatal arson attack
NEWS

PM marks anniversary of fatal arson attack

Politicians mark anniversary of fatal Marfin Bank arson attack
NEWS

Politicians mark anniversary of fatal Marfin Bank arson attack

Thessaloniki marks 80th anniversary of first Auschwitz train convoy
NEWS

Thessaloniki marks 80th anniversary of first Auschwitz train convoy