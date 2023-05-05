PM marks anniversary of fatal arson attack

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has marked the 13-year anniversary of the firebomb attack on a branch of Marfin Bank in downtown Athens which led to the death of three people.

“We do not forget the fellow citizens we lost. Punishing the guilty remains a debt of honor for the state, closing the door every day to division, hatred, and political hypocrisy,” Mitsotakis said.

“We only look back to remember and learn. So that we can move forward united. For the Greece we want and deserve,” he said.

Epameinondas Tsakalis, 36, Paraskevi Zoulia, 32, Angeliki Papathanasopoulou, 32, and her unborn baby died of smoke inhalation on May 5, 2010, after becoming trapped in the Stadiou Street branch of Marfin Bank that was firebombed by anti-austerity rioters who had targeted several businesses in the area.