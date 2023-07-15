NEWS

Stratos Efthymiou appointed Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Stratos Efthymiou, the First Counsellor of the Embassy, has been appointed as the new spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to an announcement made on Friday.

Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis expressed his gratitude to the outgoing spokesperson, Georgios Arnaoutis, for his dedicated service over the past two years at the ministry’s Press and Media Service. Gerapetritis acknowledged Arnaoutis’ “tireless contribution” as the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry.

