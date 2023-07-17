NEWS

Skertsos: Greek government maintains firm stance on red lines

File photo. [InTime News]

State Minister Akis Skertsos said on Monday that Greece and Turkey have taken a “first step” towards normalizing bilateral relations following the recent meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Vilnius. However, he emphasized that the Greek government will not make any concessions on the nation’s “red lines.”

“We have our own red lines, and Turkey has its own. Greece and the Greek government have shown that they know how to defend national interests and national rights,” Skertsos told Antenna TV. He further stated that the Greek government will not proceed with “any concessions on the national red lines.”

Skertsos highlighted that the maritime delimitation of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and continental shelf are the only topics Greece is open to negotiating with Turkey. He added, “No compromise that should not be made will be made. We want a resolution, but we can live peacefully even without one.”

Turkey Diplomacy

